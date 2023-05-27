Woman, 2 daughters jump into canal; six-yr-old feared drowned

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 26

A woman jumped into the Neelon canal in Samrala with two daughters aged two and six on Friday. Passers-by dived into the canal and rescued the mother and the two-year-old girl child. However, the six-year-old girl is feared drowned.

The woman has been identified as Gurdeep Kaur of Sahnewal. The mother and the rescued child were taken to the Civil Hospital, Samrala, where the condition of the two-year-old child remains critical.

Samrala SHO Bhindar Singh said the police had received information about the incident. Later, the police, with the help of divers, went searching for her.

The SHO said husband of the woman was called to the police station to inquire about the reason behind the incident.

Dr Osho Balgan at the Civil Hospital said the woman was undergoing treatment while her daughter was referred to a Ludhiana hospital due to her critical condition. A domestic dispute was said to be the cause which forced the woman to take the extreme step.