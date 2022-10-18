Woman, 4 others get 3-year jail in cheating case

Legal Correspondent
Ludhiana, October 17
A general power of attorney (GPA) comes to an end with the death of a person. Pleading no knowledge about the death of executant of GPA is no defence for the accused to escape criminal liability. Entering agreement to sell after death on the basis of GPA amounts to fraud.
These observations were made by the Court of Judicial Magistrate, Shaminder Pal Singh, while convicting a woman and four other persons on the charges of committing cheating and forgery in conspiracy with each other by entering into an agreement to sell property as attorney of a deceased woman. They have been sentenced to undergo three years imprisonment each.
Those convicted were Jatinder Kaur, his sons Ranvir Singh, Gagandeep Singh and Sukhbir Singh, all residents of Sant Isher Singh Nagar, Ludhiana, and Surjit Singh of Model Town Extension, Ludhiana.
The court held that the prosecution had successfully proved the charges levelled against the accused. All accused were ordered to pay a fine of Rs 6,000 each. The court also held that in the civil suit accused persons had submitted that Laxmi Devi was alive and now taking contradictory plea.
The orders were pronounced by the court while deciding the complaint moved by M/s Ganpati and Company through its partner Vijay Thapar of Sardar Nagar. The complainant had submitted before the court that their firm entered into an agreement with the accused persons for purchase of agriculture land. The deal of 68 canals was finalised at the rate of Rs 15 lakh per acre in Jagirpur village, and Rs 10 lakh were received by all accused jointly.
In 2002, two sale deeds were executed in which also Surjit Singh represented himself to be GPA of Laxmi Devi. Besides, they wanted to sell some more land and requested Surjit Singh to produce Laxmi Devi. But when they kept on lingering the matter, a legal notice was served upon Laxmi Devi, only then they came to know she had already expired in the year 1990.So, cheating and forgery was committed by Surjit Singh in connivance with other accused.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Interpol meet: PM Modi calls international community to ‘eliminate safe havens’ for terrorists, criminals and the corrupt
Said when the ‘forces of good cooperate, the forces of crime...
Interpol meet: Pakistan’s FIA chief stays mum on whereabouts of fugitive terrorists Dawood Ibrahim, Masood Azhar
Mohsin Butt is heading a two-member Pakistan delegation
7 dead as helicopter ferrying Kedarnath pilgrims crashes; President Murmu, PM Modi condole loss of lives
The chopper bursts into flames near Jungle Chatti en route t...
Indus Waters Treaty: World Bank appoints neutral expert, chairman of Court of Arbitration
Decision in view of disagreements and differences between In...
Panel holds Sasikala 'guilty' of Jayalalithaa's death
TN govt tables reports in Assembly, panel blames Sasikala fo...