Woman, 4 others get 3-year jail in cheating case

Legal Correspondent

Ludhiana, October 17

A general power of attorney (GPA) comes to an end with the death of a person. Pleading no knowledge about the death of executant of GPA is no defence for the accused to escape criminal liability. Entering agreement to sell after death on the basis of GPA amounts to fraud.

These observations were made by the Court of Judicial Magistrate, Shaminder Pal Singh, while convicting a woman and four other persons on the charges of committing cheating and forgery in conspiracy with each other by entering into an agreement to sell property as attorney of a deceased woman. They have been sentenced to undergo three years imprisonment each.

Those convicted were Jatinder Kaur, his sons Ranvir Singh, Gagandeep Singh and Sukhbir Singh, all residents of Sant Isher Singh Nagar, Ludhiana, and Surjit Singh of Model Town Extension, Ludhiana.

The court held that the prosecution had successfully proved the charges levelled against the accused. All accused were ordered to pay a fine of Rs 6,000 each. The court also held that in the civil suit accused persons had submitted that Laxmi Devi was alive and now taking contradictory plea.

The orders were pronounced by the court while deciding the complaint moved by M/s Ganpati and Company through its partner Vijay Thapar of Sardar Nagar. The complainant had submitted before the court that their firm entered into an agreement with the accused persons for purchase of agriculture land. The deal of 68 canals was finalised at the rate of Rs 15 lakh per acre in Jagirpur village, and Rs 10 lakh were received by all accused jointly.

In 2002, two sale deeds were executed in which also Surjit Singh represented himself to be GPA of Laxmi Devi. Besides, they wanted to sell some more land and requested Surjit Singh to produce Laxmi Devi. But when they kept on lingering the matter, a legal notice was served upon Laxmi Devi, only then they came to know she had already expired in the year 1990.So, cheating and forgery was committed by Surjit Singh in connivance with other accused.