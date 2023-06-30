Woman, 5 others booked for attacking police officials

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, June 29

The Maloud police station registered a case against six persons, including a woman, on the charges of attacking police personnel. The latter had went to Kolahar village in Maloud to hand over a summons regarding some theft case registered against their family member.

The suspects have been identified as Satwant Singh, Simranjit Singh, alias Mithu, Kulwinder Kaur and three unidentified persons.

Complainant ASI Barinderjit Singh said on June 28, he along with the police party, went to handover a summons to Jagjit Singh at Kolahar village in Maloud regarding a theft case registered against him at the Jamalpur police station here.

“As we were apprising Jagjit of the case, the suspects came and attacked our driver Khushdev and broke his mobile phone. Later, they misbehaved with policemen Kulbir Chand and Harjinder Singh. The suspects forced Jagjit to escape from the house,” the ASI said.

After registering a case, the police were conducting raids at their suspected whereabouts to nab them.