 Woman, accomplice nabbed in Ludhiana for robbing cab driver of car, money : The Tribune India

Woman, accomplice nabbed in Ludhiana for robbing cab driver of car, money

Woman, accomplice nabbed in Ludhiana for robbing cab driver of car, money

The suspects in Ludhiana police custody. Ashwani Dhiman



Tribune News Service

Nikhil Bhardwaj

Ludhiana, December 6

Within a few hours of looting a car and valuables from a Mohali-based driver of Uber company, the Ludhiana police arrested the two suspects and recovered the looted vehicle.

A woman posing as a customer was the main conspirator who along with her aides had looted the car in the wee hours of Tuesday.

The nabbed suspects have been identified as Ranjit Singh and Lovepreet Kaur, alias Preeti (20), both residents of Dhillon Nagar here.

Ludhiana Police Commissioner Mandeep Singh Sidhu addressed a press conference regarding the matter on Tuesday.

Sidhu said Sandeep of Mohali had lodged a police complaint in which he stated that he had attached his Swift Dzire car (HR38Y5596) with Uber company. On December 5, Preeti had booked his (complainant’s) car from Chandigarh to Ludhiana at Rs 2,500 fixed charges.

After reaching Lohara around 12.15 midnight, the woman asked the driver to stop the car. When the driver asked for payment, the former told him that she was not carrying money but she had called her friends who would come to handover the money.

After a few minutes, five persons on two motorcycles reached the place. They were carrying sharp weapons and before the driver could understand anything, they attacked him. The assailants forcibly took away the car, Rs 8,500 in cash and other valuables from the driver.

Mandeep said after receiving a complaint, the police sounded alert and launched a probe to catch the suspects. Within a few hours, the main suspect, Preeti, and her aide Ranjit was apprehended by the police. The looted car and a mobile phone of the complainant were also recovered.

During the preliminary questioning of the suspects, other suspects were identified as Sonu Gupta, alias Sonu Shooter, Manjot Singh, alias Jyoti, Inderjit Singh, alias Gandhi, and two unknown persons.

The CP revealed that Ranjit also had a criminal record as six cases, including of snatching and theft, were registered against him in the past in Ludhiana.

Preeti is an orchestra dancer. Yesterday, she went to perform in some function near Chandigarh but her programme was cancelled at the eleventh hour. Later, the girl hatched a conspiracy with her accomplices.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala murder case: Punjabi singers Babbu Maan, Mankirat Aulakh, Dilpreet Dhillon summoned by Mansa police

2
Diaspora

Concerned at waving of Khalistani flags at Melbourne event, India warns Australia of separatists and their links with terror groups

3
Delhi

Delhi-based woman YouTuber arrested for 'extorting' Rs 80 lakh from Gurugram man

4
Chandigarh

Helicopter fails to takeoff on wedding day, Delhi firm told to pay compensation to Chandigarh groom

5
Delhi

Delhi MCD election results 2022 LIVE updates: AAP edges past BJP in neck-and-neck contest; Cong far behind

6
Brand Connect

Billy Gardell Keto Gummies Reviews [Scam OR Legit] Shocking Shark Tank Exposed?

7
Patiala

Gang of 7 arrested for selling-buying infants in Patiala

8
Punjab

Punjab Government's free power scheme bleeds PSPCL

9
Nation

Arvind Kejriwal congratulates Delhiites after exit polls show win for AAP in MCD election, calls prediction for Gujarat 'positive sign'

10
Nation

Ukraine's Foreign Minister critical of India buying Russian oil

Don't Miss

View All
Free power scheme bleeds Punjab corpn
Punjab

Punjab Government's free power scheme bleeds PSPCL

2 Punjab residents give Rs 9.12 lakh to Kashmiri man a day after people steal apple cartons from his truck in Fatehgarh Sahib
Chandigarh

2 Punjab residents give Rs 9.12 lakh to Kashmiri man a day after people steal apple cartons from his truck in Fatehgarh Sahib

Ex-Twitter MD Parminder Singh forgets to pay for cab at Delhi airport; driver’s response wins netizens heart
Trending

Ex-Twitter MD Parminder Singh forgets to pay for cab at Delhi airport; driver's response wins netizens heart

Watch: Shepherd dances to Govinda’s song ‘Dulhe Raja’; has sheep as ‘peeche ke baraati’ and donkeys as ‘agey ka band baaja’
Trending

Watch: Shepherd dances to Govinda's song 'Dulhe Raja'; has sheep as 'peeche ke baraati' and donkeys as 'agey ka band baaja'

Moosewala murder mastermind Goldy Brar appears in YouTube interview, claims he is not detained by US police
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala murder mastermind Goldy Brar appears in YouTube interview, claims he is not detained by US police

Batala man gets award for enriching lives of disabled
Punjab

Batala man Harmanjit Singh Goraya gets award for enriching lives of disabled

Road to freedom begins in classroom for this NRI
Punjab

Road to freedom begins in classroom for this NRI

In a first in 57 years, BSF conducts ceremonial Raising Day Parade in Amritsar
Amritsar

In a first in 57 years, BSF conducts ceremonial Raising Day Parade in Amritsar

Top News

Delhi MCD election results 2022 LIVE updates: AAP takes early lead in race for Delhi civic body

Delhi MCD election results 2022 LIVE updates: AAP edges past BJP in neck-and-neck contest; Cong far behind

AAP wins 49 seats, BJP 40 and Congress 4; MCD has 250 wards,...

MCD poll counting: Sounds, songs and colour at AAP office amid trends seesaw

MCD poll counting: Sounds, songs and colour at AAP office amid trends seesaw

MCD Election Results: Memes mock Congress as Delhi witnesses 'too close to call' contest between AAP and BJP

MCD Election Results: Memes mock Congress as Delhi witnesses 'too close to call' contest between AAP and BJP

RBI hikes benchmark lending rate by 35 basis points

RBI hikes benchmark lending rate by 35 basis points to tame inflation

With the latest hike, the repo rate or the short-term lendin...

PM Modi urges leaders of all parties to make collective efforts to make winter session more productive

PM Modi urges leaders of all parties to make collective efforts to make winter session more productive

Was speaking to media ahead of the session's start


Cities

View All

Residents oppose demolition of bridge to clear way for Katra-Amritsar-Delhi National Highway

Residents oppose demolition of bridge to clear way for Katra-Amritsar-Delhi National Highway

Disproportionate assets: OP Soni seeks one more week to submit details

SGPC objects to state's ignorance in new agreement for flights to Canada

Akal Takht declares former Jathedar of Takht Patna Sahib Giani Iqbal Singh 'tankhaiya'

Another drone shot down, 2-kg heroin seized in Tarn Taran district

Blue Card Verification: People wait for hours to get forms at Bathinda MC office

Blue Card Verification: People wait for hours to get forms at Bathinda MC office

Patiala ki Rao turns ‘ganda nullah’ on Chandigarh’s periphery

Patiala ki Rao turns ‘ganda nullah’ on Chandigarh’s periphery

Dadu Majra dump: High Court directs Chandigarh MC to show progress on ground

Chandigarh Mayor’s tenure nears end, 12 sub-panels nowhere in sight

Sippy Murder Case: CBI denies Kalyani Singh’s torture during remand

Vehicle scrapping unit to come up in Industrial Area, Phase 1 in Chandigarh

Delhi MCD election results 2022 LIVE updates: AAP takes early lead in race for Delhi civic body

Delhi MCD election results 2022 LIVE updates: AAP edges past BJP in neck-and-neck contest; Cong far behind

MCD poll counting: Sounds, songs and colour at AAP office amid trends seesaw

Delhi High Court allows termination of 33-week pregnancy

Arvind Kejriwal congratulates Delhiites after exit polls show win for AAP in MCD election, calls prediction for Gujarat 'positive sign'

Delhi-based woman YouTuber arrested for 'extorting' Rs 80 lakh from Gurugram man

‘Neki Ki Deewar’ turns into wall of neglect

'Neki Ki Deewar' turns into wall of neglect

Residents meet DC, submit memorandum

DC forms 3-member panel

Bid to kidnap girl foiled

Comply with norms or face closure, PPCB tells dairies

18-year-old boy hacked to death over Rs 5,500 by contractor, aides in Ludhiana

18-year-old boy hacked to death over Rs 5,500 by contractor, aides in Ludhiana

Mystery shrouds 50-year-old man’s death in Haibowal

Ludhiana MC mulls project to reuse treated water for irrigation

Cable Mess-I: Administration turns a blind eye towards dangling cables in Ludhiana

New Ludhiana Improvement Trust Chairman to assume office today

Child sale racket busted in Patiala, 7 nabbed

Child sale racket busted in Patiala, 7 nabbed

Punjab Government's free power scheme bleeds PSPCL

Punjabi University non-teaching staff demand disbursal of salaries, stage protest in Patiala

Misappropriation of Funds : Suspects may flee country, Punjabi University told

Resumption of live telecast from Kali temple in Patiala sought