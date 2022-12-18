Woman accuses SHO of 'torture', probe marked

Ludhiana, December 17
Sarabha Nagar SHO faced allegations of torturing a bank employee of Ludhiana. On the complaint of a woman, the police have marked a probe into the allegations and asked the ADCP -rank official to probe them.
The complainant, who works as a corporate accounts manager, alleged that yesterday, Sarabha Nagar SHO SI Amrinder Singh had brought her to the police station from the bank and thrashed her. He had allegedly rounded her up in an old case. A video of the woman revealing about the incident has gone viral on social media.
The SHO said the woman was brought to the police station in connection with the kidnapping case of a delivery boy as her connection with the booked suspect had cropped up. He added that the woman was lying, as she was called at the police station to seek her help in identifying the whereabouts of the suspect, but she was now making false allegations.
