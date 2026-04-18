Woman alleges assault, threats by immigration agent in Ludhiana; case registered

A case of physical assault against a young girl by an agent of an immigration centre located in Ludhiana has come to light. The girl has lodged a complaint of physical abuse, blackmail, and threat to life against the agent, following which a case under Section 74 of the BNS has been registered after inquiry.

Advertisement

The complainant, Harpreet Kaur of Dehru village, told this correspondent over the phone that she has been running from pillar to post for the past eight months to get her complaint registered. She alleged that she was not properly guided by the police and faced harassment at every step.

Advertisement

In her complaint, she stated that the incident took place at Guru Kirpa Marriage Bureau, Sahnewal, when the owner, a woman named Lucky, was away for a meeting. Since Harpreet had approached the bureau regarding visa arrangements, the owner had asked her to work as a receptionist until the formalities were completed.

Advertisement

One day, the accused, identified as Mahesh Kumar Sharma, who runs an immigration centre in Ludhiana and was a regular visitor at the bureau, allegedly called her inside the office and physically assaulted her. She managed to escape and informed the husband of the bureau owner, who, she alleged, did not come to her rescue. Later, when she informed the bureau owner, she alleged that no help was provided.

Harpreet then approached SSP Khanna, who directed a DSP to investigate the matter. However, she alleged that no action was taken. After three months, she was told that the jurisdiction lay with Ludhiana and was advised to approach Atam Park police station. She further alleged that despite repeated visits for another three months, no action was taken and she was misled that her complaint had been forwarded, which she later found was not true.

Advertisement

She then approached Punjab State Women Commission Chairperson Raj Lali Gill. The complainant also alleged that she has been facing threats and blackmail to withdraw her complaint. She claimed that the bureau owner and another person pressured her to compromise, offering money and assurances of “getting her work done”.

Harpreet said the accused are taking advantage of the fact that her father is paralysed and bedridden, and that she is the eldest sibling responsible for her family.

She said the case was finally registered at Sahnewal police station yesterday. Sahnewal SHO Varinder Pal Singh Uppal, when contacted, confirmed that a case had been registered under Section 74 of the BNS against the accused and further investigation was underway.