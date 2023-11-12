Woman among 2 held with 1,062 intoxicating tablets

Ludhiana, November 11
The Dakha police yesterday arrested a man and a woman with 1,062 intoxicating tablets.
The suspects have been identified as Parminder Singh, alias Happy, a resident of Changna village, and Gurpreet Kaur of Waraich village.
ASI Hamir Singh said a police party was conducting a routine patrolling near the Mullanpur grain market to keep a tab over anti-social elements where they received a tip-off that the suspects, who were into the trade of smuggling intoxicating tablets, were openly selling the tablets to their clients at Waraich village.
The police team conducted a raid at the spot and nabbed the suspects with the tablets.
The ASI said both of the suspects had a notorious past as they were facing 11 cases registered against them in the past and most of the cases are related to drug smuggling. After coming out on bail, they continued the illegal trade.
Both smugglers were also drug addicts. Now, their police remand would be sought from court so that some big suppliers of intoxicating tablets could also be nabbed and more recovery of drugs be made, he said.
