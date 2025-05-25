DT
Woman among 2 held with drugs, stolen goods

Woman among 2 held with drugs, stolen goods

The Amargarh police claimed to have arrested two persons, including a woman, of Bagrian village for allegedly indulging in the illicit drug trade and committing thefts. The suspects were arrested from different places after a video showing the main suspect...
Our Correspondent
Ludhiana, Updated At : 04:30 AM May 25, 2025 IST
Photo for representation purpose only.
The Amargarh police claimed to have arrested two persons, including a woman, of Bagrian village for allegedly indulging in the illicit drug trade and committing thefts.

The suspects were arrested from different places after a video showing the main suspect stealing electrical cables went viral on Friday.

Stolen goods and 6 gm of heroin were seized from the possession of the suspects, identified as Manpreet Singh Laddi of Dulladi in Patiala district and Deepa Kaur of Bagrian village in the Amargarh subdivision.

Amargarh DSP Davinder Singh Sandhu said police officials, led by Amargarh SHO Gurpreet Kaur, had nabbed Laddi when he was trying to leave the area on Friday.

Deepa was nominated in the case registered at the Amargarh police station and arrested on Saturday.

Preliminary investigations revealed that

the suspects had a criminal history.

