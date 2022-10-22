Woman among 2 held with poppy husk

Ludhiana, October 21
The Crime Branch arrested two persons, including a woman, and recovered one quintal of poppy husk from their possession.
The suspects have been identified as Hira Bhardwaj (38) and Geeta Verma (40), both residents of Transport Nagar. A case under the NDPS Act was registered against them.
Police officials said a tip-off was received that the duo were smuggling poppy husk and they had kept a huge stock of narcotics. Accordingly, the police party conducted a raid and nabbed the suspects and seized poppy husk.
The police said the entire supply line would be busted and the suppliers would also be nabbed.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
‘Rozgar Mela’: Taking new initiatives, risks to shield India from global problems, says PM Modi
The Prime Minister says side effects of once-in-a-century pa...
15 killed, more than 35 injured as UP-bound bus rams into stationary truck in MP’s Rewa
The bus passengers, mostly labourers, were going to UP for D...
26-year-old software engineer raped by 10 men in Jharkhand’s West Singhbhum
The incident took place near old aerodrome in Chaibasa
T20 World Cup: Rain may lead to curtailed Indo-Pak match
On Friday evening, there was sharp spell of shower in Melbou...
Pilots sent Mayday call moments before Indian Army helicopter crash
The copter was inducted into service in June 2015