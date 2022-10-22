Woman among 2 held with poppy husk

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, October 21

The Crime Branch arrested two persons, including a woman, and recovered one quintal of poppy husk from their possession.

The suspects have been identified as Hira Bhardwaj (38) and Geeta Verma (40), both residents of Transport Nagar. A case under the NDPS Act was registered against them.

Police officials said a tip-off was received that the duo were smuggling poppy husk and they had kept a huge stock of narcotics. Accordingly, the police party conducted a raid and nabbed the suspects and seized poppy husk.

The police said the entire supply line would be busted and the suppliers would also be nabbed.