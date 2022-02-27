Woman among 3 arrested with 4-kg opium

Ludhiana, February 26
The Khanna police nabbed three smugglers, including a woman, and recovered 4 kg of opium from them.
The arrested smugglers are Shiv Kumar Gupta of Bihar and Sonu Shah and Rinki Kumari of Jharkhand.
The Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Khanna,
J Elanchezhian said secret information was received that some smugglers were on the way to deliver a huge quantity of opium to their clients. Accordingly, a police team, under the supervision of the SP, Investigation, Amandeep Singh Brar, laid a naka on GT Road.
A Swift car (JH 07 H 4912) was stopped. During checking of the car opium was recovered and the vehicle occupants were arrested, the SSP said. A case under the NDPS Act was registered against them, the SSP added.
The police said the accused were on the way to deliver consignment of opium to their clients in Jalandhar and Hoshiarpur.
