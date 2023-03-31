Woman among 3 held with heroin

Ludhiana, March 30
The city police arrested three persons, including a woman, and seized 185 gm of heroin from them in separate cases on Wednesday.
In the first incident, the police arrested a woman and seized 135 gm of heroin, Rs 5,000 drug money and an electronic weighing machine from her. She has been identified as Prampreet Kaur of Basant Nagar.
ADCP Rupinder Kaur Sran said when a team of the anti-narcotics cell was patrolling in Basant Nagar for a routine checking, on suspicion a woman was asked to stop for checking. But she tried to flee. Later, the police chased her and during the checking of her belongings, heroin was seized. A case under the NDPS Act was registered.
In the other incident, the Police Division 7 nabbed two smugglers and seized 50 gm of heroin from them. The suspects have been identified as Gautam Sahni of Bihari colony and Pawan Kumar of the Tajpur road area.
ASI Prem Chand said a tip-off was received that the duo, who were into the drug smuggling trade, were on the way to deliver heroin to their clients. Following which, the police conducted a raid and nabbed them along with heroin. After registering a case, further probe was launched.
