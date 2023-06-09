Woman among 4 booked for abetting man's suicide

Our Correspondent

Khanna, June 8

The Khanna (City 1) police booked four persons, including a dancer and her brother, under Sections 306, 201 and 34 of the IPC for allegedly abetting a man’s suicide and destroying his body. The suspects dumped Baljinder Singh’s body in Bhakra Canal 12 days ago.

The suspects have been identified as the deceased’s lover Ramandeep Kaur Ramna, a dancer from Jogi Peer Colony, Khanna, and her brother Pawandeep Singh Pawan. Pawan’s friends Ravi and Kala were also reported to be the co-suspects in the case.

Baljinder’s wife Kajal of Raipur Mandla alleged that the suspects had abetted her husband’s suicide on May 25 and dumped his body in Bhakra Canal near Khant Manpur.

Kajal further stated that Baljinder ended his life as Ramandeep did not agree to review her decision to work for a company at Lucknow and Goa for three months.

Baljinder, father of two, had allegedly developed illicit relations with Ramandeep over one year ago and the duo were in a ‘live-in relationship’ for about a year. However, he occasionally visited his native village; his last visit being on May 23.

After Kajal could not reach Baljinder on his phone after May 25, she lodged a formal complaint at the Khanna (City 2) police station. An FIR was registered against the suspects on the basis of circumstantial evidence provided by the complainant.

The body of the deceased is yet to be recovered.