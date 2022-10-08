Woman among 4 booked for fraud

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, October 7

The police have booked four persons, including a woman, in separate cases of immigration and cyber fraud.

On a complaint of Dinesh Kumar, a resident of Basti Jodhewal, three persons, Devinder Singh, a resident of Sector 70, Mohali, and Sonam and Ravneet Singh Randhawa, both residents of Industrial Area, Phase I, Mohali, were booked under Sections 420 and 120 of the IPC and Section 24 of the Immigration Act.

The complainant alleged that the suspects took Rs 5 lakh from him on the pretext of sending his wife to England on a GNM study visa. He said the suspects neither sent his wife abroad nor returned his money.

In another case, cybercriminals duped Khazan Singh, a resident of Shaheed Karnail Singh Nagar, Phase III, here. The police have booked Prakash Kumar, a resident of Baswaria in Bihar, under Section 420 of the IPC. Khazan lodged a complaint with the police stating that he received a call from an unknown person claiming to be his distant relative from Canada.

“The caller told me that he had deposited Rs 3 lakh in my bank account and also sent me a fake deposit receipt. After sometime, the suspect against called me and asked me to deposit Rs 50,000 in his bank account. When I deposited the amount in his account, the suspect fraudulently withdrew the money,” said the complainant.