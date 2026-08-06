Ludhiana: Woman among 4 held for series of robberies, snatching incidents; gold jewellery recovered

The Khanna police arrested four members of an organised gang allegedly involved in multiple robberies and chain-snatching incidents.

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The accused operated in Khanna and adjoining police districts, and targeted people travelling on main roads at night, snatching their gold jewellery and mobiles.

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As per the police, the gang operated across Khanna, Samrala, Fatehgarh Sahib, Malerkotla, Patiala, Ludhiana and Barnala districts.

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The police also booked two women relatives — and arrested one of them — of the accused for allegedly receiving and disposing of the stolen property. The mother of the key accused Yadavinder Singh was arrested and his aunt was booked. All the accused are residents of Amargarh, Malerkotla.

According to a statement issued by the Darpan Ahluwalia, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Khanna, the police received specific information on July 29 that Yadavinder Singh, alias Jimmy; Aslam Muhammad, alias Aasu; and Sukhdeep Singh, alias Popo; had been involved in thefts and robberies for a long time.

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The accused reportedly carried lethal weapons and attacked travellers brutally to snatch gold ornaments, mobiles and other valuables. The stolen jewellery was handed over Davinder Kaur, the mother of key accused, and his aunt Gurmeet Kaur.

The case was registered at the Khanna City-2 police station.

Ahluwalia said a police party laid a naka on Malerkotla Road in Khanna and apprehended the three youngsters. A black motorcycle without registration plates and an iron spear were recovered from the possession of the accused.

During preliminary questioning, key accused admitted the three of them had committed 12 to 13 such incidents.

The police so far recovered two gold chains and a pair of gold earrings snatched in Khanna.

They also recovered 10 gold earrings, two pairs of gold tops and three gold chains that were snatched in the jurisdiction of other police districts.