Woman among 4 held with 255 gm of heroin

Ludhiana, September 22
Four smugglers, including a woman, were arrested by the Ludhiana rural police yesterday. They were found in possession of 255 gram of heroin.
The suspects have been identified as Jaswinder Singh, alias Shinda, Jaswinder ‘s wife Baaljit Kaur, a resident of Bhaini Gujjran, Sukhdev Singh, alias Babbu and Dharminder Singh.
Investigating officer Inspector Heera Singh said the raid was conducted on the basis of secret information, and added that the suspects were involved in the smuggling of heroin and poppy husk and were on their way to deliver them to their clients in the Sidhwan Bet area.
The inspector added that he immediately formed a team to conduct a raid at Bhaini Gujjran village and nabbed the suspects. They recovered 255 gm of heroin and 60 kg of poppy husk from them. A case under the NDPS Act was registered against the suspects.
