Woman among 4 nabbed with heroin, poppy husk in Ludhiana

Ludhiana, March 23
The Sadar Khanna police arrested four drug smugglers, including a woman, and recovered poppy husk, heroin and drug money from their possession in separate cases yesterday.
In the first case, the Samrala police arrested a woman smuggler and recovered 1.8 kg of poppy husk and Rs 35,000 drug money from her possession.
The suspect has been identified as Parminder Kaur, while three of her accomplices identified as Balwinder Singh, alias Bindri, Prince and Sameer, alias Mota, all residents of Samrala, are yet to be arrested.
Investigating officer Sub-Inspector Rao Varinder Singh said they got a tip-off that the suspects were into drug smuggling trade. They used to bring drugs from neighbouring states and deliver it to their clients in the Samrala area. After getting information, the police conducted a raid and nabbed the woman smuggler. Further raids were being conducted to nab the remaining persons. A case was registered against the suspects.
In another case, the Sadar Khanna police arrested three drug smugglers and recovered 22 grams of heroin and a car from their possession. Those arrested have been identified as Rinku, Mehar Singh and Jagmal Singh, all residents of Mubarakpur, Bassi Pathana.
Investigating officer Pargat Singh said a naka was laid at a strategic place to keep a tab over anti-social elements. On suspicion, the police signalled a car to stop for checking. During frisking, the police recovered 22 grams of heroin from the suspects.
A case under the NDPS Act has been registered against the suspects.
