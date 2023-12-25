Woman among 5 booked for usurping Rs 1-cr property

Ludhiana, December 24
The Sarabha Nagar police yesterday registered a case of property fraud against five persons. The accused had prepared fraudulent documents of property by resorting to forgery and other illegal practices. Role of some revenue officials is under scanner who said to have helped the accused in preparing fake property documents.
The booked accused have been identified as property dealer Taranjit Singh Chawla, Ramandeep Singh, Lakhwinder Singh, Sanjay Kumar and his wife Taruna.
Complainant Dharamjit Singh, a resident of Model Town, said he had a plot at Sunil Park, Badewal, the value of which was over Rs 1 crore. In January, all five accused connived and hatched a conspiracy to usurp his property. In January, the accused prepared fake property documents and some revenue officials also connived with them. The plot was initially transferred in the name of accused Lakhwinder Singh and then same was shown to be sold to accused Sanjay Kumar and Taruna.
In December this year when he came to know that a full fledged house was built on his plot in few months, he lodged a police complaint on December 4 and after three weeks long investigation, a case of fraud, forgery, criminal conspiracy and criminal trespassing was registered against the accused, complainant Dharamjit added.
“Some revenue officials also connived with accused and they should also be identified and action should be taken against them. I also want my property back in legal way,” asserted the complainant.
Investigating officer ASI Balvir Singh said further probe is on in the case.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Cold wave tightens grip on north India; dense fog at various places; Delhi airport issues passenger advisory
Delhi's air quality on Monday remains in the 'very poor' cat...
BSF arrests 3 men, seizes 525 gm heroin dropped by drone near border in Amritsar
On the basis of information about smuggling near Dhanoe Kala...
Rape accused from Punjab’s Fatehgarh Sahib flees custody after being detained at Delhi airport on arrival from Bahrain
Manages to give security personnel the slip and exit the imm...
Stand-up comedian of Indian descent Neel Nanda dies at 32
Appeared on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!' and ‘Comedy Central's Adam ...
Thousands throng Himachal Pradesh for Christmas holidays; Atal Tunnel in Rohtang most sought-after destination
An estimated 65,000 people in more than 12,000 vehicles cros...