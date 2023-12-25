Woman among 5 booked for usurping Rs 1-cr property

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, December 24

The Sarabha Nagar police yesterday registered a case of property fraud against five persons. The accused had prepared fraudulent documents of property by resorting to forgery and other illegal practices. Role of some revenue officials is under scanner who said to have helped the accused in preparing fake property documents.

The booked accused have been identified as property dealer Taranjit Singh Chawla, Ramandeep Singh, Lakhwinder Singh, Sanjay Kumar and his wife Taruna.

Complainant Dharamjit Singh, a resident of Model Town, said he had a plot at Sunil Park, Badewal, the value of which was over Rs 1 crore. In January, all five accused connived and hatched a conspiracy to usurp his property. In January, the accused prepared fake property documents and some revenue officials also connived with them. The plot was initially transferred in the name of accused Lakhwinder Singh and then same was shown to be sold to accused Sanjay Kumar and Taruna.

In December this year when he came to know that a full fledged house was built on his plot in few months, he lodged a police complaint on December 4 and after three weeks long investigation, a case of fraud, forgery, criminal conspiracy and criminal trespassing was registered against the accused, complainant Dharamjit added.

“Some revenue officials also connived with accused and they should also be identified and action should be taken against them. I also want my property back in legal way,” asserted the complainant.

Investigating officer ASI Balvir Singh said further probe is on in the case.