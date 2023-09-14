Woman among four nabbed with 800-gm opium, heroin

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, September 13

The Ludhiana police today claimed to have nabbed four persons, including a woman, and seized opium and heroin from their possession in separate incidents.

Joint Commissioner of Police (City) Saumya Mishra while addressing mediapersons said on Tuesday SHO, Haibowal, Inspector Bitten Kumar, had received a tip-off that Rajiv Aggarwal, alias Bittu, of CRPF Colony was involved in opium smuggling. After verifying his location, the police conducted a raid and nabbed the suspect along with 800 gm of opium. One of his accomplices, Jaspal Singh Sodhi, was at large and raids were on to nab him.

A case under the NDPS Act was registered on Tuesday.

In another incident, officials at the Jagatpuri police post of the Haibowal police station arrested three persons namely Amit, alias Pappu, of Green Enclave, Harsh, alias Love, of Jagatpuri and Asha Rani of Pritam Nagar, Haibowal, and seized 10 gm of heroin from their possession. The police also impounded their car (bearing registration no. PB10AF 3535) which was being used for smuggling. Two of their accomplices, Channi and Raji, of Pritam Nagar are still at large in the case, Mishra said.

24 arrested in NDPS cases in two weeks

JCP Saumya Mishra while revealing the action taken against drug smugglers by Zone 3 in the past two weeks, said the police registered 18 cases of drug smuggling in which 24 persons were arrested. From them, the police recovered 354 gm of heroin, 800 gm of opium, 80 gm of drug powder,1,100 intoxicating tablets, two cars, two motorcycles, a Honda Activa scooter and a pistol with seven live rounds. Besides, 10 suspects were nabbed along with 26 vehicles in theft and snatching cases.