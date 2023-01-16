Woman among six nabbed for attacking police officials

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, January 15

The Shimlapuri police yesterday arrested six persons, including a woman, who had attacked police personnel at a police post here.

The charges The six suspects, including a woman, were booked on the charges of attacking police personnel at Basant Park police post, snatching their mobile phones, criminal intimidation and trespassing into the police post.

The suspects have been identified as Nitesh Kumar, Balvir Singh, Gulam Ali, Ravi, Lucky and Sarabjit Kaur, all residents of Guru Gobind Nagar, Shimlapuri. They were booked on the charges of attacking police personnel, snatching their mobile phones, criminal intimidation and trespassing into the police post.

The complainant, head constable Sukhdev Singh, of the Basant Park police post said on January 14, the suspects had come to the police post to lodge a missing complaint of Sahil (19). They had levelled allegations of kidnapping of Sahil by Raju of Shimlapuri.

Before lodging a complaint, the suspects had also barged into the house of Raju and ransacked the place.

“After that they came to the police post, where they first exchanged heated arguments with the guard on duty and afterwards, they went upstairs in the barracks of police personnel where they started making video of policemen who were taking rest. When I tried to stop the suspects, they attacked me with some sharp object,” Sukhdev said.

Later, when ASI Bachitar and ASI Harbol Singh tried to stop the assailants, they torn off the uniform of the policemen. The suspects had also snatched two mobile phones from the duo.

Investigating officer ASI Ranjit Singh said late on Saturday evening, the suspects were arrested and further investigation was initiated in the case. A case had been registered against them.