Woman among three held with heroin, tablets in Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, January 29

The city police yesterday nabbed three persons, including a woman, and recovered heroin and intoxicating tablets from them in separate cases.

In the first case, the Ladhowal police nabbed a woman smuggler identified as Seetu, a resident of Talwandi Kalan, and recovered 30-gm heroin from her possession. Investigating officer ASI Mohan Lal said a case under NDPS Act was registered against the accused.

In another case, the Ladhowal police nabbed Jaspal Singh alias Jass of Shimlapuri and recovered 50 grams of heroin from his possession. Investigating officer ASI Sansar Singh said during routine checking near Ladhowal toll barrier, a car (PB10AW1728) was stopped. During the search, 50-gm heroin was seized from the accused. The smuggler was on his way to deliver heroin to his clients.

Meanwhile, the Sahnewal police yesterday nabbed a smuggler Navdeep Singh of Nanakpur Jagera and recovered 1,460 intoxicating tablets from his possession. Investigating officer ASI Savinder Singh said acting on a tip-off, the police set up a trap and intercepted the accused. During the checking of his belongings, intoxicating tablets were recovered. A case under the NDPS Act was registered against the smuggler.