Woman among three nabbed on extortion charges

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, December 15

The Khanna city police yesterday arrested three persons on extortion charges. A case of extortion and criminal conspiracy was registered against the trio and another person.

The suspects have been identified as Sukhwinder Kaur of Nandi Colony, Khanna, Rajwinder Kaur, her husband Gurvinderpal and Gyan Chand, all residents of Khanna. Sukhwinder Kaur was yet to be arrested.

Complainant Ram Singh of Jawahar Nagar, here, told the police that on December 13, he had gone to deliver medicine at the house of Sukhwinder. Besides Sukhwinder, the three suspects were also present there.

“Sukhwinder took me to a room where she put off her clothes and other suspects forcibly put off my clothes. Later, they clicked my naked photographs. The suspects told me to give Rs 2 lakh else they would viral the pictures on social media,” the complainant alleged.

The complainant said later when he, along with the suspects, was heading to Ludhiana to hand over cash to the suspects, he fled the spot by making an excuse of answering the nature’s call.

ASI Mukhtyar Singh said except Sukhwinder, the three suspects were held yesterday.