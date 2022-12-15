Woman among two held with poppy husk

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, December 14

The anti-narcotics cell of the Ludhiana police today arrested two persons and seized 30 kg of poppy husk from their possession.

The suspects has been identified as Jasvir Ram, a resident of Khanpur village, Phillaur, and Gurjit Kaur, aka Jyoti, a resident of Chaunta village near Koom Kalan.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Varinder Singh Brar and ADCP (Crime) Rupinder Kaur Sran in a joint statement issued said a tip-off was received that both smugglers were on the way to deliver a huge consignment of poppy husk to their clients. Accordingly, the police party laid a trap and arrested them. Poppy husk was recovered from their possession.

Jasvir had a criminal history as a case of drug smuggling was already registered against him at the Phillaur police station in 2019. Now, he was out on bail and continuing the notorious trade. The woman has joined the illegal trade to become rich in a short span of time, they said.

Now, the police would seek police remand of the duo so that in further interrogation more members involved in the racket could be arrested. Linkages of the suspects would also be scanned to bust the entire supply line, they added.