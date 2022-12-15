Woman among two held with poppy husk

Ludhiana, December 14
The anti-narcotics cell of the Ludhiana police today arrested two persons and seized 30 kg of poppy husk from their possession.
The suspects has been identified as Jasvir Ram, a resident of Khanpur village, Phillaur, and Gurjit Kaur, aka Jyoti, a resident of Chaunta village near Koom Kalan.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Varinder Singh Brar and ADCP (Crime) Rupinder Kaur Sran in a joint statement issued said a tip-off was received that both smugglers were on the way to deliver a huge consignment of poppy husk to their clients. Accordingly, the police party laid a trap and arrested them. Poppy husk was recovered from their possession.
Jasvir had a criminal history as a case of drug smuggling was already registered against him at the Phillaur police station in 2019. Now, he was out on bail and continuing the notorious trade. The woman has joined the illegal trade to become rich in a short span of time, they said.
Now, the police would seek police remand of the duo so that in further interrogation more members involved in the racket could be arrested. Linkages of the suspects would also be scanned to bust the entire supply line, they added.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Bones found in Mehrauli forest area belong to Shraddha Walkar, DNA matches with that of her father
The police had recovered 13 bone pieces from the area while ...
Mastermind of Rs 30-crore heist Vikas Lagarpuria arrested near Delhi-Gurugram border
Two doctors, a Delhi policeman and a Haryana IPS officer are...
Former Haryana AAP president Naveen Jaihind arrested in Rohtak
Was booked for rioting, attack on govt officials and crimina...
After expiry of time duration, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann makes Hoshiarpur toll plaza toll free
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann slams previous govts for letting peo...