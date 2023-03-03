Woman arrested with 55-gm heroin

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 2

The anti-narcotics cell of the Ludhiana police today nabbed a woman and seized 55 gm of heroin from her possession.

The suspect has been identified as Gulshan Chauhan, a native of Himachal Pradesh, at present staying in Moti Nagar. A case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (Act) was registered against her.

ADCP (Investigation) Rupinder Kaur Sran in a statement issued said police party was conducting a routine patrolling on the Tajpur road during which the pedestrian was stopped for checking. During the checking of her belongings, 55 gm of heroin was seized.

Further questioning of the suspect was on to identify her links with other peddlers.