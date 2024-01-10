Woman ‘assaulted’ at Daba police station

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, January 9

Days after the alleged rape and murder of a four-year-old girl, a group of people, including victim’s family members, staged a protest in the Daba area on Tuesday against the police’s inaction.

The protesters alleged that the police failed to take any concrete action and have not arrested the accused so far.

In the meantime, Neha, who identified herself as a member of an NGO from Jalandhar, had also paid a visit to Daba police station in Ludhiana to raise the issue with the police. Reportedly, heated arguments were exchanged between the SHO and Neha. A purported video in this regard has been circulated widely on social media.

The Station House Officer (SHO) at the police station allegedly misbehaved with the woman. Subsequently, the SHO allegedly instructed his staff to expel the woman from the station. A female cop then forcefully expelled Neha from there. After the purported viral video went viral, questions were being raised about the conduct of the police.

On the other hand, SHO Kulbir Singh has refuted all the accusations. He alleged that the woman had actually misbehaved with him. Additionally, he claimed that the video was recorded in a pre-planned manner. He alleged that the woman had previously issued a threat to gherao at the police station. Meanwhile, he also claimed that the police are making all efforts to solve the murder case.