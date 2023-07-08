Woman booked for Rs 43 lakh fraud

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, July 7

The Sadar police have booked a woman for allegedly committing fraud with her husband. The victim has been identified as Karan Boparai who married Navneet Kaur in 2019.

Victim’s father, Gurnam Singh Boparai of New Sarabha Nagar, had spent Rs 43.5 lakh to send his daughter-in-law to Canada on study visa.

When his son reached Canada, Navneet refused to live with him and also refused to extend help in extending his work permit abroad.

On the basis of a complaint filed by the victim’s father, a case of fraud and criminal conspiracy was registered against Navneet Kaur and her father Ram Singh.

The complainant alleged that Navneet stopped talking to her son after reaching Canada and denied to file case for Karan’s work permit extension.