Woman booked in fraud case

Ludhiana, May 7
The Sadar Khanna police yesterday registered a case against a woman on the charges of fraud, forgery as she got issued a passport on the identity proof of her cousin. She has been identified as Gurjinder Kaur of Lalh Kalan village.
Complainant Pritam Singh was posted in the Indian Navy and had been staying in Visakhapatnam with his wife Varinder Kaur since 1999. Varinder had also got her passport issued from the RPO office, Visakhapatnam.
Varinder’s cousin Gurjinder in connivance with her grandfather Sant Singh, got issued a passport in the name of Varinder by forging her signatures, other documents and even using her own image. Varinder is the daughter of Gurjinder’s uncle.
Pritam said Gurjinder had also obtained US passport, Green Card and even DL on her real identity proof as Gurjinder Kaur but she got issued passport from the RPO, Chandigarh, by posing herself as Varinder Kaur.
