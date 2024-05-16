Woman, brother thrash doc husband

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 15

A woman and her brother barged into the clinic of her husband and thrashed him. They also ransacked the clinic. A family dispute is being cited as the reason behind the attack.

Sarabha Nagar police station yesterday registered a case on the complaint of Dr Karandeep Singh, a resident of Rajguru Nagar, against his wife Dr Manjit Kaur and her brother Paramjit, under various sections of IPC. The complainant said a few days ago, there was a fight between the two following which, his wife went to her parents’ house.

The complainant said yesterday he had just opened his clinic when his wife and her brother came to his clinic and attacked him.

