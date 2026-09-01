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Home / Ludhiana / Woman carrying two-year-old daughter crushed to death in Ludhiana

Woman carrying two-year-old daughter crushed to death in Ludhiana

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Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:18 AM Sep 01, 2026 IST
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A truck that killed woman and her daughter on Railway Road in Ludhiana on Monday. TRIBUNE PHOTO: HIMANSHU MAHAJAN.
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A truck loaded with paper crushed a woman and her daughter to death when they were crossing a road near JMD Mall on Railway Road in Ludhiana on Monday morning. The truck was coming from Garhshankar to Ludhiana and was supposed to unload the stock of paper in the city.

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The deceased has been identified as Baby Yadav, a native of UP currently living behind the bus stand. She was a ragpicker.

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According to eyewitnesses, the accident occurred around 6.15 am when the woman while carrying her two-year-old daughter in her lap was collecting plastic and other material. The truck was coming from the Clock Tower and heading towards Lakkar Bazaar when the driver failed to notice both and crushed them.

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Following the accident, a crowd gathered at the spot. Cops shifted the bodies to the Civil Hospital and initiated further legal action against the driver.

Kotwali SHO Ashwani Kumar said the police took the bodies into custody and sent them to the Civil Hospital for a post-mortem examination. The truck and its driver was also taken into custody. The CCTV footage from cameras installed in the vicinity was being examined.

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