Woman challaned for performing bike stunts

Woman challaned for performing bike stunts

Action comes after video surfaces on social media

article_Author
Nikhil Bhardwaj
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 04:30 AM Jan 10, 2026 IST
A cop issues a challan to the woman in Ludhiana.
The traffic police in the city swung into action after a video of a woman performing dangerous stunts on a motorcycle on the elevated bridge on Ferozepur Road went viral on social media. Immediately after the video surfaced, the police issued a challan to her.

In the video, a woman is seen riding a Royal Enfield Bullet with one hand. She is also seen wearing her glasses while riding the bike. Two youths riding in front of her are seen recording the entire act. The video, along with a song, was uploaded on social media, which went viral soon.

After the video surfaced, the traffic police identified the woman based on the bike registration number seen in the video grab. Investigation revealed that the woman was a resident of Dugri and works at a private bank. The bike she was riding reportedly belongs to her colleague.

Traffic police zone in-charge sub-inspector Dharampal said the woman had been traced and a challan was issued under the Motor Vehicles Act.

He said such negligence poses a serious threat to not only lives of the rider but also other road users.

The police have appealed to the public to refrain from performing stunts on roads or strict action would be taken.

Traffic police officials said they were also keeping a tab on social media where youth share videos of dangerous stunts or rash driving. Even people also share videos showing violations directly on social media pages of the traffic police and the latter were also taking action depending on the extent of violation.

