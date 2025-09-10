Woman clings on to auto for 500m as 3 miscreants try to rob her, two nabbed

Three miscreants travelling in an auto-rickshaw tried to rob a woman on the Jalandhar-Ludhiana highway near the Jalandhar bypass here. They tied the woman’s hands with a dupatta and tried to rob her but the victim showed courage and fought with the suspects. She kept clinging on to the auto for about 500m to save herself. The video of the incident also went viral on social media as a car-borne person captured the same.

The victim took an auto-rickshaw from the Jalandhar bypass and had to catch a bus from Phillaur to Nawanshahr.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (City/Rural) Rupinder Singh addressed a press conference regarding the arrest of the suspects on Tuesday.

The woman narrowly escaped. Other drivers also tried to help her but the auto driver kept driving the vehicle. After some distance, the auto went out of control and overturned. Following which, two of the suspects were caught and handed over to the police.

The victim, Meena Kumari, said she was sitting in an auto when a passenger stopped the auto on the way on the pretext of going to toilet. When he returned, the robbers moved her from the side and made her sit in the middle. When she asked the driver to get down after going a little further, the miscreants did not stop the auto. The trio took out sharp weapons and tried to tie her hands with her dupatta, but she clung on to the moving auto and started asking for help. A car coming from the rear of the auto recorded the video of the entire incident.

Another car driver tried to stop the auto but the robbers rammed their vehicle into it, damaging cars of two passers-by in the incident.

Two suspects, Mohit of Subhash Nagar and Dimple, who were staying near AR Model School, were arrested while the third suspect, Shubham, of Subhas Nagar was yet to be nabbed. Mohit has a criminal past as he had been facing three criminal cases.