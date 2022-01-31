Woman commits suicide in Jagraon village; husband, in-laws booked

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, January 30

A married woman allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself from a ceiling fan at her parents’ residence at Rani Wala Khoo village in Jagraon on Saturday. The woman, Salma, took the extreme step allegedly due to the harassment by her in-laws for dowry.

The Jagraon police registered a case of abetment to suicide against Salma’s husband Mohammad Khurshid, brothers-in-law Mohammad Rafiq and Mohammad Gafoor and sister-in-law Salma Khatoon, residents of Mohalla Maijina, Jagraon.

The deceased’s brother told the police in a complaint that his sister got married to Mohammad Khurshid about nine months ago. Enough dowry was given in the marriage but Salma’s in-laws were still demanding more dowry.

On January 28, after beating his sister, the accused threw her out of their house. “Now my sister was living at our house but she was under depression. Yesterday when she was alone at home, she ended her life,” revealed the deceased’s brother.

Investigating officer ASI Narinder Kumar said on the statement of deceased’s brother, a case of abetment to suicide under Section 306 of the IPC was registered against in-laws of Salma and raids are being conducted to nab them.