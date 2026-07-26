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Home / Ludhiana / Woman cop alleges drugging, repeated sexual assault by Sudhar SHO in FIR

Woman cop alleges drugging, repeated sexual assault by Sudhar SHO in FIR

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Nikhil Bhardwaj
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:47 AM Jul 26, 2026 IST
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Following the registration of a rape case against the SHO of Sudhar police station, Sub-Inspector Sahibmeet Singh, the perusal of the FIR registered at Dakha police station has made startling revelations.

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The FIR, a copy of which is with the Ludhiana Tribune, states how a friendship that developed through social media became a cause of suffering for the woman cop, who was allegedly sexually harassed repeatedly.

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“In 2023, I got introduced to Sahibmeet, a resident of Sundar Nagar, Ludhiana, on social media. He had called me to meet him in Mullanpur in November 2023. He took me to hotel in Mullanpur on the pretext of offering me tea and water, but instead gave me a cold drink. After having it, I became unconscious. I regained consciousness after about two hours and saw that I had no clothes on my body. He made me drink some narcotic substance mixed with a cold drink and forcibly had sex against my will,” the victim has stated in the FIR.

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She further mentions that, “On confronting Sahibmeet about this, he said that he had made obscene videos of me, and if I made any noise, he would make it viral on social media and even threatened to kill me by pointing a licensed pistol. I requested him many times to delete my obscene videos, but in vain.”

The woman officer alleged in the FIR that Sahibmeet took advantage of the obscene videos and called her to different places, where he allegedly sexually assaulted her. “I got married in 2022. He threatened that he would show my obscene videos to my husband. He even asked me to divorce my husband, failing which he would send the obscene videos to my husband. Eventually, he got me divorced through intimidation and blackmail,” she further stated in the FIR.

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The woman officer further asserted in the FIR that the accused introduced her to his mother. “His mother told me that there is no need to cry, and she will get us married. I told his mother that Sahibmeet had made me take some medicines three times and also forced me to undergo abortions. To this, his mother said she would sort out the matter,” the victim maintained.

The FIR also mentions that if any other person is found to be involved, then legal action will be taken as per the law. The accused cop has already been sent to the Police Lines by the Ludhiana SSP (Rural) Ankur Gupta.

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