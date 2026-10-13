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Home / Ludhiana / Woman, cousin escape kidnapping bid by kin in Ludhiana

Woman, cousin escape kidnapping bid by kin in Ludhiana

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Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:03 AM Oct 13, 2026 IST
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A court granted a four-day police remand to the accused.
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A woman and her cousin narrowly escaped a kidnapping attempt by her nephews and their associates over a property dispute in the Prime City area on Sidhwan Bet Road here on October 9.

According to the complaint lodged by Kulwant Kaur, wife of Lakhvir Singh and a resident of Ramgarh Bhullar (now staying in Prime City), her nephew Arshdeep Singh, a resident of Moga, came to her house around 10 am. Her cousin Jaswinder Singh, who had come from Badal Patti in Moga district, was also present at the time.

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Arshdeep allegedly pressured Kulwant Kaur to give a statement in his favour in a land dispute case related to Nihal Singh. When she refused, saying she would not do the same till all monetary disputes related to the case were settled between him and her, Arshdeep lost his temper.

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He then called his elder brother Sukhchain Singh, cousin Charanjit Singh, sister’s son Gagandeep Singh, a resident of Sherpur Kalan, Akash and another unidentified youth. The group entered the house and assaulted Kulwant Kaur and Jaswinder Singh.

The suspects dragged both of them into the street, forced them into Jaswinder’s Maruti Swift car and engaged the child lock from inside. While they were being taken away, the car’s tyre punctured on the way, forcing the vehicle to stop.

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Seizing the opportunity, Kulwant Kaur pretended to feel nauseous.

As soon as one of the suspects opened the door, she jumped out, raised the alarm and ran towards nearby fields. Hearing her cries and seeing villagers approaching, the suspects fled the scene, abandoning the car at the scene.

On the basis of the complaint, the police registered an FIR on October 10 at the Sadar Jagraon police station against the five named suspects — Arshdeep Singh, Sukhchain Singh, Charanjit Singh, Gagandeep Singh and Akash — along with one unidentified person under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The investigation is being handled by ASI Gurmeet Singh. The suspects are still at large and the police are searching for them.

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