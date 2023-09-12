Woman critically hurt by neighbours succumbs to injuries

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, September 11

A woman who had suffered critical injuries in an alleged assault by her neighbours in Ambedkar Nagar, Giaspura, a few days ago has breathed her last. The victim, Manti Devi, was getting treatment at the GMCH in Sector 32, Chandigarh, where she succumbed to her injuries.

The police have filed murder charges against six individuals in connection with the case. The suspects have been identified as Ajay Gupta, Kishore, Pankaj, Kiran, Ramawati from Giaspura and an unidentified person.

Lalan Shah, the victim’s husband, alleged that the suspects used to pour water in front of their house.

When they were asked to stop doing the same, they harboured a grudge against them. He alleged that the suspects armed with sticks had assaulted him and his wife on September 8.

He said Manti Devi sustained severe injuries in the attack and was subsequently taken to the Civil Hospital, Ludhiana. Later, she was referred to the GMCH, Chandigarh, due to her deteriorating health.

Lalan Shah said his wife passed away during the course of her treatment. He got married to Manti Devi around 17 years ago.

Based on the statement provided by the victim’s husband, the police have registered an FIR under Sections 302, 148 and 149 of the IPC against the suspects.

Jaspal Singh said so far, two of the suspects, Pankaj and Kiran, were arrested in the case.

An FIR has been registered in this regard on Sunday.