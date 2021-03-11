Woman crushed to death by truck

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 19

A speeding and rashly driven truck crushed a woman, Manjit Kaur, to death and injured her husband Roshan near the Jalandhar bypass.

The incident occurred this afternoon when the woman, along with her husband, was going to their home on a motorcycle. They were hit by the truck from the rear. She died on the spot. The truck driver fled the spot after the accident.

A case has been registered by the police against the unidentified driver.