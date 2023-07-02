Woman-daughter duo dupes Ludhiana resident of Rs 13 lakh

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, July 1

The Jagraon city police on Friday registered a case of fraud against a woman and her daughter. The duo had duped a resident of Jagraon of Rs 13.25 lakh on the pretext of sending her kin to Canada.

The suspects have been identified as Tina, her mother Kiran, both residents of Sidhwan Bet.

Complaint lodged in may The complainant, Sukhwinder Kaur, said in May this year, she had lodged a police complaint against the travel agent duo.

They had promised to send her nephew Manavjit to Canada and in return, the duo took Rs 13.25 lakh. she said.

Despite taking the money, the suspects failed to arrange a visa for her nephew. When they were asked to return the money, they refused to do so, the complainant alleged.

Investigating officer ASI Tarsem Singh said a case was registered against the woman-daughter duo and further investigation was launched in the case.

Travel agent arrested after four years

The Machhiwara police on Friday arrested a travel agent after four years of registration of a case against him. The suspect has been identified as Harpreet Singh Chopra of Basti Jodhewal.

In 2019, Reena Verma, who owns an IELTS institute, had lodged a police complaint that the suspect had taken Rs 35 lakh from her eight students and assured to arrange their visas within six months but they failed to arrange the same.

Since then, he had been at large in the case.