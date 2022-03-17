Woman defeats 16 candidates in LIP stronghold South seat

Tribune News Service

Nitin Jain

Ludhiana, March 16

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) also wrested control over Ludhiana South Assembly seat, which remained the stronghold of the Lok Insaaf Party (LIP) for the past 10 years.

Rajinder Pal Kaur, AAP MLA, Ludhiana South

The AAP’s first-timer, Rajinder Pal Kaur, 56, not only gave a drubbing to the two-time LIP MLA Balvinder Singh Bains, 62, who along with all other 15 candidates, including the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) heavyweight former Minister Hira Singh Gabria, 74, and the Congress nominee also lost their security deposits.

However, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Satinderpal Singh Tajpuri, 56, son of former SAD MLA from this seat Jagdev Singh Tajpuri, who contested his maiden election, was fortunate enough to save his security deposit. Tajpuri polled 17,673 votes, which accounted for 16.76 per cent vote share, barely 98 votes more than 17,575 votes (16.67 per cent) required to save the security deposit.

Kaur got 43,811 votes, constituting 41.56 per cent vote share, to defeat her nearest rival Tajpuri by a margin of 26,138 votes.

The traditional parties – the Congress and the SAD – which had represented this seat seven and four times, respectively, since 1951, polled their lowest-ever vote share.

Balwinder Singh Bains, former LIP MLA

Besides the Congress, the SAD and the LIP, others, who lost their security deposits included Sunder Lal of the Samajwadi Party (SP), Sumit Kumar of the Right to Recall Party (RRP), Chail Singh Dhiman of the Insaniyat Lok Vikas Party (ILVP), Darshan Singh of the SAD (Amritsar), Dr Devinder Singh Gill of the Aam Lok Party United (ALPU), Paramjit Singh of the Nationalist Justice Party (NJP), and Avtar Singh, Sanjay Kumar, Surinder Sharma, Jasvir Singh and Raj Kumar Sathi, all Independents.

Know your MLA

Rajinder Pal Kaur, who contested her maiden election, is the first woman to represent this urban seat.

Having graduated from Sidhwan College for Women here in 1989, Kaur had been associated with the AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal since she had joined the anti-graft movement spearheaded by Anna Hazare from Jantar Mantar at New Delhi in 2011.

Before joining the politics as founder member of the AAP in Punjab in 2012 and having served as the state vice-president of the women wing of the party, Kaur served as the finance manager of a private company.

“The people were fed up with the successive rulers and were eager for change this time. We will come up to high expectations of the people and provide the best education and health facilities besides upgrading the basis civic amenities and infrastructure development,” the new MLA vowed, while adding that she will work for the betterment of all sections of the society, especially women and migrants.