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Home / Ludhiana / Woman delivers baby in auto outside Khanna hospital

Woman delivers baby in auto outside Khanna hospital

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Manav Mander
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:50 AM Jun 28, 2026 IST
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Doctors at Civil Hospital in Khanna confirmed that both mother and child are stable and healthy. File
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A pregnant woman delivered a baby girl inside an auto-rickshaw parked outside the Emergency Ward of the Civil Hospital in Khanna.

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The woman, a resident of Avtar Nagar, Lalheri Road, experienced labour pains. After which, her husband, Pahadu, hired an auto-rickshaw from Lalheri Chowk to rush her to a hospital. The auto driver said he brought the couple from a distance of about 1.5 km from the hospital. As the vehicle entered the hospital premises and stopped near the emergency ward, the woman gave birth inside the auto.

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Her family members alerted hospital staff who rushed to the spot. The emergency team safely shifted the mother and newborn from the vehicle to the labour room on a wheelchair. Doctors confirmed that both mother and child are stable and healthy.

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The husband of the woman admitted that he was unaware of the government’s free 108 ambulance service, due to which they hired an auto-rickshaw.

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