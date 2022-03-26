Woman dies; 4 test +ve in dist

Ludhiana, March 25
A 90-year-old woman from Jassian Road died of Covid-19 here on Friday. The Health Department confirmed four fresh cases of the virus from the district today. Civil Surgeon Dr SP Singh informed that 1,09,772 positive cases from the district had been confirmed till date. A total of 2,279 patients from the district have died due to the virus here. There were 15 active cases in the district today. Of them, 13 patients were under home isolation.
