Woman dies by jumping into canal

A woman died by jumping into the canal at Doraha last night. The alleged illicit relationship of the deceased’s husband is being said the be the reason behind her extreme step. The police have recovered the body from the canal and sent it for post-mortem. The cops began investigation on the complaint of deceased’s brother.

The incident took place at Krishna Nagar, Khanna. The deceased, 51-year-old Seema Rani, made an audio recording before dying by suicide. In it, she blamed her husband, Jalwinder, and a woman from Ludhiana for her death.

On the night of the incident, Seema Rani and Jalwinder Singh had gone to a hotel for dinner. There, too, an argument broke out. Following the altercation, Seema Rani left the hotel and boarded an auto-rickshaw and headed straight for the canal.

Family members alerted the police, prompting a search. The cops recovered Rani’s body from the canal on Wednesday morning.