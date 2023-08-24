Woman dies by suicide, spouse arrested

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, August 23

A woman died by suicide by consuming some poisonous substance at her in-laws’ residence in the Railway Colony here. She took the extreme step due to alleged harassment by her husband. The victim’s husband, who wanted a son, used to blame her for giving birth to three girls.

The man was arrested by the police on Tuesday.

The deceased has been identified as Anamika Gill, alias Jyoti (29).

The Police Division 5 yesterday registered a case of abetment to suicide against the suspect identified as Amit Kumar and launched further investigation.

The SHO, Police Division 5, SI Avneet Kaur, said Jyoti was married to Amit Kumar, a MC employee, in 2013. After some time of the marriage, he began to harass her over trivial matters. The couple had three daughters. Even after the birth of the three children, the man continued to harass Anamika.

The deceased’s mother, Urmila, a resident of Rohtak, Haryana, demanded strict action against her son-in-law as her daughter ended her life due to his torture.

She said the suspect had physically assaulted her daughter on Monday as well and the victim had informed her about the same.