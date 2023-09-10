Woman dies in hit-and-run, kin lay siege to highway

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, September 9

After an unknown vehicle rammed into a woman and killed her at Kailash Nagar Chowk yesterday night, her kin laid siege to the highway.

The deceased was identified as Meenakshi, a native of Sitamarhi in Bihar.

After the incident, the driver of the vehicle fled the spot. On receiving information, the woman’s relatives reached the scene and staged a protest, raising slogans against the police administration.

Following a traffic jam caused by the protest, police personnel in a large number reached the place to calm down the protesters. Minor confrontation also took place between the latter and the police.

Presence of the crowd prompted the police to swiftly take control of the body and transfer it to the mortuary of the Civil Hospital.

Commuters faced inconvenience as a long traffic jam reported on the highway and traffic remained disrupted for around three hours. The police had to use mild force to disperse the crowd.

Sources said Meenakshi’s husband had passed away due to a liver disease almost 18 months ago. The couple had two daughters and a son. Every day, she used to leave her children at her sister-in-law’s house and go to work at a factory. Relatives of the deceased demanded relief for the orphaned children.

The SHO, Basti Jodhewal police station, Inspecter Gurmukh Singh, said after shifting the deceased’s body to the Civil Hospital’s mortuary, the protesters were assured justice following which the traffic jam was cleared.

#Bihar