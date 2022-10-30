Woman dies, kin allege murder by husband

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, October 29

After the death of a woman under mysterious circumstances in Khanna on Friday, her father levelled allegations against her husband for brutally thrashing the victim, which led to her death.

The deceased has been identified as Mandeep Kaur.

Kewaljit Singh, the father of the deceased, said her daughter got married to Sukhpal Singh about 11 years ago. For the past few years, her husband had been torturing her for divorce.

A day before Diwali, the suspect brutally beaten up Mandeep due to which she suffered serious injuries on her head. Yesterday, she succumbed to her injuries. However, her husband had alleged that Mandeep had a fall in the house due to which she received injuries.

Khanna (city) SHO Amandeep Singh the exact cause of her death would be known after the arrival of the the autopsy report and the police would pursue legal proceedings accordingly.