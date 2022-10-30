Woman dies, kin allege murder by husband

Ludhiana, October 29
After the death of a woman under mysterious circumstances in Khanna on Friday, her father levelled allegations against her husband for brutally thrashing the victim, which led to her death.
The deceased has been identified as Mandeep Kaur.
Kewaljit Singh, the father of the deceased, said her daughter got married to Sukhpal Singh about 11 years ago. For the past few years, her husband had been torturing her for divorce.
A day before Diwali, the suspect brutally beaten up Mandeep due to which she suffered serious injuries on her head. Yesterday, she succumbed to her injuries. However, her husband had alleged that Mandeep had a fall in the house due to which she received injuries.
Khanna (city) SHO Amandeep Singh the exact cause of her death would be known after the arrival of the the autopsy report and the police would pursue legal proceedings accordingly.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
At least 151 dead, 82 injured in stampede during Halloween festivities in Seoul
Those killed or hurt were mostly teens and people in their 2...
Delhi Declaration calls for zero tolerance to terror
Says increasing misuse of Internet a cause for concern
Haryana panchayat elections: Polling underway for zila parishad, panchayat samitis in nine districts in first phase
Polling being held to elect 1,278 panchayat samiti and 175 z...
J-K: 4 dead, six injured in landslide at Ratle Power Project in Kishtwar
A rescue team of about 6 persons, deputed to the site after ...
South Korean’s Yoon declares national mourning period over deadly Seoul stampede
At least 151 people were killed and 82 others seriously inju...