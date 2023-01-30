Woman dies under mysterious circumstances in Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, January 29

A married woman died under mysterious circumstances at her in-laws house on Barota road in Shimlapuri here. The body of the woman was found on bed in her own room.

The deceased has been identified as Asha. The police arrested Asha’s husband on murder charges.

Deceased’s father Chandu Bhagat said his daughter got married to Manish in 2021. Soon after marriage, his daughter’s in-laws started torturing her and due to this she went into depression, he alleged. He said the victim was allegedly murdered by her husband and in-laws and he demanded strict punishment for them.

Shimlapuri SHO Parmod Kumar said on the basis of the allegations of murder levelled by the deceased’s family, Asha’s husband Manish was arrested by the police after registering a murder case against him. About the reason of death, the SHO said the post-mortem report would only clear the exact reason.