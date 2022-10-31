Woman duped of Rs 15L by travel agent

Ludhiana, October 30
A woman was duped of Rs 15 lakh by a travel agent on the pretext of sending her daughter abroad. He failed to arrange a visa for her and also refused to return the money to the woman.
The suspect has been identified as Harjit Singh, alias Guri, resident of Friends Colony, Jalandhar. A case of cheating was registered against him on Saturday.
The complainant, Sukhwant Kaur Gill, of the Amloh road area, Khanna, in a complaint submitted to the police stated that her daughter wanted to go abroad and she contacted the travel agent for the same.
The suspect assured that he could easily arrange a visa for her daughter and in lieu, demanded Rs 15 lakh in cash, she said.
“Since the agent had promised that the visa would be provided in a short period, I gave Rs 15 lakh to him. When the agent failed to arrange the visa, I asked him to return the money but he refused. Following which, I submitted a complaint and a case was registered against him on Saturday,” the complainant said.
ASI Surjit Singh said further probe had been launched in the case.
