Woman duped of Rs 57L by miscreants

Ludhiana, June 7
The Sarabha Nagar police have registered an FIR under various sections of the IPC, and the IT Act on a complaint based by a woman, a resident of D Block Agar Nagar. The complainant has got the FIR registered against Kewal Patel, Gaurav Jain and some others for duping her of over Rs 57 lakh. As per the complainant, she got in touch with Kewal through Instagram and both became friends and kept on talking for about two months. On the pretext of getting married to her, Kewal allegedly took around Rs 57 lakh from her.
4 booked in online fraud
In another incident, the Model Town police have registered a complaint against Manish Kumar of South West Delhi, Vijay Singh of Jaipur, Ajay of Panchkula and Prakash Praska of Odhisha for duping a resident of Model Town, Daljit Singh. They called Daljit on his mobile and asked him to pay electricity bill for which a link was sent. When he opened it, his phone got hanged , following which around Rs 5.75 lakh was withdrawn from his account.
