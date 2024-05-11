Woman duped of Rs 68.8 lakh in Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 10

A man posing himself as the chief of the Customs Department duped a city woman of Rs 68.8 lakh. The victim came to know about the fraud after she transferred money to him. She transferred money after the alleged person told the woman that the Customs Department would initiate an investigation against her in some case.

A case on the charges of fraud and criminal conspiracy was registered.

Complainant Dr Monika Bharti, a resident of Krishna Nagar, Aarti Chowk, alleged that she received a WhatsApp call on May 5. The caller identified himself as the chief of the Customs Department and told her that investigation was going on against her and a case would be registered soon.

In lieu of not filing any case, the accused demanded money from her. She was very nervous and transferred Rs 68.8 lakh to the accused. Later, the woman felt cheated and filed a police complaint.

