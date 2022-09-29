Woman dupes fiancee, booked

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, September 28

The Jagraon police have registered a case against a US-based woman along with a US-based man and three others for duping a resident of Tallewal village near Jagraon of Rs 38 lakh on the pretext of marriage.

The suspects have been identified as Sandeep Kumari, Bikram Singh, Balbir Singh of Jagraon, Gurmit Singh of Jagraon and Harpreet Singh of Kular village. The complainant, Jaswinder Singh, told the police that he got engaged to Sandeep in 2017 and she had assured to take him to the US after marriage.

Singh said after engagement he gave Rs 38 lakh to Bikram and also sent some money to Sandeep. The woman later refused to solemnise the marriage and didn’t return the money. A case has been registered.