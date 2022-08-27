Woman embezzles Rs 20.9L from firm

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, August 26

The Khanna police yesterday registered a case against a woman who had duped Navneet Mind Makers of Khanna of Rs 20.89 lakh by allegedly tampering with accounts of the firm.

The suspect has been identified as Pushvinder Kaur of Bahomajra, here.

The complainant in the case, Navneet Kumar, owner of Navneet Mind Makers, an IELTS institute, said the suspect had worked in his institution from 2012 to 2021. She had started the job as a counsellor and due to her dedication in work, she was promoted as the centre head in 2013.

“Being a centre head, Pushvinder had been looking after income and expenses of the centre and even the daybook was also managed by her. The suspect tampered with the firm’s account books and embezzled Rs 20.89 lakh in the past few years. The matter came to light when I got information that the centre head was embezzling funds. After verification, the entire fraud came to the fore,” the complainant said.

Investigating officer ASI Sukhwinder Singh said after registering a case under Sections 420 (cheating) and 408 (criminal breach of trust by clerk or servant) of the IPC against the suspect, further probe was launched.