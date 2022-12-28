Woman ends life after paramour made her obscene pictures viral

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, December 27

A married woman died by suicide after her alleged paramour made viral her obscene pictures at Jalajan village in Khanna. The woman had ended her life by jumping into the Babanpur canal in Sangrur district.

The deceased has been identified as Navjit Kaur.

The Khanna Sadar police registered an abetment to suicide case against the woman’s paramour, Harjinder Singh, and his wife Hardeep Kaur, residents of Jalajan village.

Complainant Lakhvir Kaur told the police that her daughter was married to Shamsher Singh of Jalajan village. Her daughter had an illicit relationship with Harjinder, a resident of the village. The suspect had clicked obscene pictures of her daughter and later made viral the photos. The wife of the suspect was also part of the conspiracy in uploading the objectionable pictures on social media.

“After my daughter came to know that her pictures have been made viral by the suspect, she went in depression and left home on December 24. Next day, her body was found in the Babanpur canal. She ended her life as both Harjinder and his wife Hardeep were blackmailing her,” the complainant revealed. Investigating officer Inspector Nachatar Singh said raids were being conducted to catch the suspect.